Review welcomed of 'draconian' legislation threatening future of Dark Hedges Half Marathon and other iconic running events

A REVIEW into “draconian” legislation, that has put future of the Dark Hedges Half Marathon (DHHM) in jeopardy, has been welcomed.

The legislation, which came into effect in September 2017, compels race organisers to produce and implement a Traffic Management Plan, often costing thousands.

Cautiously welcoming the review, Mr Frankie Cunningham, Chair of Dervock Community Association (DDCA), who organise the KK McArthur Festival of Running, that the DHHM is part of; said: “Hopefully the review will result in changes to this disgraceful and unnecessary piece of legislation, but it probably will not be in time for this year's festival.”

Mr David McGaffin speaking for Springwell running Club said: “ We welcome the review, provided that those most affected are, this time, allowed a meaningful, constructive input to the consultation process. We believe that many of the Athletics Clubs can bring forward solutions that will allow an appropriate degree of regulation without such a severe financial burden. A common sense approach to this review will make a significant difference to the current problem.”

Local Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan also welcomed the review into legislation, that he said “has put a disproportionate financial burden on road running events.”

*For full story see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.