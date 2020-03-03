DUP MP Ian Paisley speaks out on recent Coronavirus precautions at Limavady school

DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr has issued a statement after pupils in Limavady, who returned from a school trip to Italy, were sent home as a Coronavirus precaution.

A group of Year 10 pupils from Limavady Grammar School travelled to Marilleva in Italy for a skiing trip and flew home from an airport in Milan last Saturday.

It is understood that pupils and staff who had been on the trip were sent home early from the school last Tuesday.

Speaking last week, Mr Paisley said: “Today I received a detailed briefing from the education minister regarding Coronavirus and how this potentially relates to a school visit from Cambridge House in Ballymena and another school in Limavady.

“I understand that some pupils are just back from a half term ski holiday to Italy and those pupils have now been sent home from school to self-isolate as a precaution of Coronavirus.

“ It is clear this is a precaution in line with best practice and no pupil is reported to have this.

“Obviously my thoughts are with these children and families and teachers at what can be quite distressing time but it is important that full advice is taken at this time.”

In a recent update, a spokesperson for the school told the Northern Constitution: “The Year 10 pupils and staff involved in the recent ski trip to Italy were sent home last Tuesday as a precautionary measure on the advice given by the Public Health Authority.

“However, that advice has since been modified and all pupils have been advised to attend school as normal, unless they are showing any signs of feeling unwell.

“NO PUPIL or staff member is displaying any signs of the Coronavirus.

“For any further advice, please check the school website which will be updated daily.”

The Public Health Agency said only those who had been to a quarantined town in Italy must self-isolate.

In advice issued last Tuesday, the PHA said people who had travelled to other areas of northern Italy should only stay at home for 14 days if they developed a cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

If people have recently travelled to affected areas and develop symptoms they should contact their GP by phone.

Coronavirus, which was first detected in China, has now spread to 27 other countries, including one confirmed case in Northern Ireland.

Two days later the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

Both had travelled home from an affected area in Italy.

About 80% of people infected with the virus develop mild symptoms but about 5% become critically ill, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) research.

On Saturday, the Department of Health issued an update to say that Northern Ireland now has full access to the NHS 111 helpline service on coronavirus.

This NHS 111 advice line on coronavirus will replace the localised helpline number with immediate effect.

The service has been put in place by the Department of Health in consultation with the Public Health Agency.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I have been keen to enhance local helpline provision in light of the increased level of public queries about coronavirus.

“I had asked officials to explore the option of Northern Ireland having access to NHS 111 for this purpose.

“I am pleased that this has been achieved so quickly, and would like to thank the staff who have worked to bring this about in a short space of time.

“This means people in Northern Ireland will have access to the same level of advice as citizens in England.

To obtain advice on coronavirus, all people here have to do now is dial 111.