“No matter what your abilities may be, photography can be accessible to all.”

A UNIQUE exhibition that is focused on promoting accessibility to photography for all no matter what your abilities is set to take place in Limavady.

The 'LCDI Daycare Exhibition' will be launched on March 27 at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre where visitors, both young and old, will be educated on disability issues whilst looking at photographs and learning about the fascinating elements of picture taking.

Ahead of the exciting project, which will be showcased in the town until May 1, Adult Disability Manager, Gaynor Millar, who has been working with LCDI for over 20 years told the Northern Constitution: “We applied for a heritage lottery grant last year after a general discussion with service users regarding important tourist attractions locally that are associated with the Earl Bishop Hervey.

“It was amazing just how little everyone knew, so as a result we decided to incorporate photography with an accessibility study to showcase no matter what your abilities may be that photography can be accessible to all.

“This study also highlighted the facilities available at each site from an inclusive point of view, for example, if tourists with disabilities were looking to access toilets etc when visiting.”

She continued: “We have included all service users in the project from photography elements, to art projects and down to making the frames ourselves for the exhibition.

“This would not be possible without the input of three very valuable volunteers, Paul McCorriston for facilitating the photography element and George McGettigan for providing the woodwork skills to make our very own picture frames.

“Also Heather Orr for facilitating the arts and crafts elements for the project.”

According to Gaynor, who is dedicated to helping adults with physical disabilities, she is “immensely proud” of working for an organisation that she believes has provided so much for the local community over the years.

She explained: “This service is invaluable for adults with physical disabilities aged 18-65yrs.

“We provide daycare and day opportunities such as facilitating arts and crafts, woodwork, gardening to include winning best kept healthcare facility in northern Ireland by the amenity council last year.

“We also provide day opportunities so that service users can avail of learning new skills that enables them to access work experience opportunities and training and development.”

Regarding the upcoming Daycare Exhibition that is taking place later this month, local woman Gaynor is hopeful it will be a success within the community.

“We hope to educate both the young and old on disability issues especially that as mentioned before no matter what your abilities may be, we can all access photography,” explained Gaynor.

She continued:“This project also helped create a link to services and by working with all different age groups and volunteers, helped to create a more inclusive and educational way of working.

“We have also acquired equipment and aids that everyone can use and we hope to inspire people to get out there and visit some of the most beautiful sites and buildings in Northern Ireland that are right on our door step.”

The launch of the LCDI Daycare Exhibition will take place at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on March 27 at 1pm.

The exhibition is free of charge and everyone is welcome.