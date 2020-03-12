Council to discuss Coronavirus pandemic

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council will meet this evening (Thursday 12th March 2020) to discuss the potential implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mayor, Councillor Sean Bateson, called the meeting to allow senior officers to brief elected members on emergency planning and contingency measures. He has urged the public to follow relevant guidance from the Public Health Agency: ‘It’s important that everyone within the local community adheres to ongoing public health advice which can help to prevent the spread of the virus. Residents should be reassured that Council continues to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate action to protect both citizens and Council staff while continuing to fulfil its service obligations.”

Like seasonal flu, the same public health advice applies for COVID-19 (Coronavirus): if you cough or sneeze, use a tissue to cover your mouth and nose, throw it away carefully after use, and wash your hands.

Once flu and similar infectious viruses begin to spread, the main method that can prevent further spread, is good personal hygiene. Washing your hands regularly will help prevent flu and other viruses spreading.

If you do become unwell and suspect you may have been exposed to COVID-19 you should stay at home and phone your GP for advice. For further information and to keep up to date with latest news and developments go to www.pha.site/coronavirus

For further updates from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or follow our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.