Jobs and benefits update: appointments postponed, people excused from signing on

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens SDLP Cllr Ashleen Schenning has just received an update in respect of Jobs and Benefits appointments and signing on.

Cllr Schenning said: All routine appointments at Jobs and Benefits offices will be postponed.

“Signing on has been excused. Those already receiving payments will continue to receive them.

“No one will be penalised for not attending the office. new claims to Universal Credit will be made on line with telephone support.

“Similar arrangements for anyone claiming discretionary support. All routine appointments for the call service will be suspended.”

