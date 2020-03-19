A patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in a hospital in Northern Ireland

Statement from the Department of Health
Date published: 19 March 2020
A patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died in a hospital in Northern Ireland.

The patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I want to express my deep sadness at this death and send my condolences to the patient’s family and friends. It is, of course, essential that we respect their privacy at this sad time.

I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus.”

