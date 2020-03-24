COVID 19 CRISIS: Council close sports pitches, bowling greens and tennis courts after PM's latest statement

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) have this morning (March 24) closed many of its outdoor facilities including sports pitches and Megaw Park in Ballymoney after last night's statement by PM Boris Johnston.The CC&G statement reads: "In response to last night’s (March 23rd) statement from the Prime Minister the following Council's facilities are now closed:

"All Council’s sports pitches.

"All Council operated Bowling Greens; Brook St Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart, Castlerock, Kilrea, Dungiven.

"All Council operated Tennis courts; Ballycastle, Coleraine, Castlerock, Portstewart, Portrush, Portballintrae.

"All outdoor gyms; various locations.

"Mini Golf course, Ballycastle.

"Council Golf courses; Ballyreagh and Benone.

"Megaw Park, Ballymoney.

"Water Sports Centre, Portrush.

"Large open recreational spaces (Riverside Park, Ballymoney & Quay Road, Ballycastle) remain open at this time to facilitate public access routes but the public is strongly urged to adhere to Government advice in respect of social distancing to help save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19."