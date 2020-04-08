National Trust will 'call in police' if visitors gather at beauty spots

National Trust will 'call in police' if visitors gather at beauty spots
The National Trust will be patrolling famous beauty spots and informing police if Covid-19 travel restrictions are breached.

The Chronicle understands staff will be out at the Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-rede and Portstewart Strand.

Fears are mounting over Easter weekend crowds descending on the North Coast contrary to government advice.

So far, according to Trust sources, very few people have been flouting lock-down restrictions.

Nevertheless, patrols out every day during the holiday will let police know if numbers rise too high, the charity has pledged.

