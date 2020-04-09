Review of Wednesday's proceedings at Stormont

NORTHERN Ireland Executive Ministers and their officials have over the last 24 hours been involved in a number of initiatives and critical decisions relating to the Coronavirus emergency.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey allocated £1.5 million to local councils to help those most in need during the COVID-19 emergency.

The initial tranche of funding, which comes from the COVID-19 Community Support Fund, will be directed at members of the public who are most at risk from financial stress, for access to food and for those living alone or in rural and border communities where access to services is especially challenging.

The £1.5 million will be distributed among the 11 councils on the basis of population size and deprivation statistics.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds highlighted how members of the public currently on furlough could find work in key services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With demand for labour high in sectors like health, retail and agri-food, Minister Dodds urged those seeking alternative employment to register using the Job Centre Online web link and to also avail of help from Department for Economy’s Career Advisers who could help match relevant skills to available jobs.

The Minister said: “You can make initial contact via our careers webchat or email service and an adviser will contact you usually within one working day. For employers who are experiencing issues filling vacancies, you can also register your opportunities using the Employers online facility. These sites are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and currently advertising over 6,000 positions per month across 20 different sectors.”

A furloughed employee can work for another employer while furloughed, so long as it is permitted by their employment contract and they are not making money or providing services to the employer from which they are furloughed.

Minister Dodds took time today to thank Northern Ireland’s telecoms workers for their provision of a vital service during the COVID-19 crisis.

Following the recent vandalism of a telephone mast in Belfast, the Minister also lambasted those who falsely linked the roll-out of 5G to the spread of COVID-19, warning that these unfounded claims not only fuelled anxiety but were used to justify arson attacks and the abuse of telecoms engineers while on duty.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced a number of routine screening programmes in the health service have been put on pause to enable staff and resources to be reallocated to tackling COVID-19.

The move, which follows the announcement of plans to suspend non-urgent outpatient appointments and non-urgent surgical admissions impacts:

routine cervical cancer screening,

routine breast cancer screening,

bowel cancer screening,

abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening and surveillance monitoring, and

routine diabetic eye screening and surveillance monitoring.

Screening will continue to be offered for people who require:

higher risk breast screening,

diabetic eye screening for pregnant women,

newborn bloodspot screening,

newborn hearing screening, (this programme will be focused on completing screening prior to discharge from maternity units only)

antenatal infections screening, and

Smear tests for non-routine cervical screening (e.g. repeat tests requested by colposcopy or the laboratory)

Trusts are in the process of writing out to affected patients to inform them of the impact of this decision on their individual appointments.