Breaking: Lockdown to be extended by three weeks
First Minister Arlene Foster.
NORTHERN Ireland's coronavirus lockdown is to be extended for three more weeks, Arlene Foster has said.
The first minister said the executive had taken its decision after a lengthy meeting on Wednesday.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said now was the time to 'dig in, to stay strong and save lives.'
The announcement came as six more people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland died in hospital in the past 24 hours.