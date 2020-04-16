Coronavirus latest: number of hospital deaths rises

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE number of people diagnosed with coronavirus who have died in Northern Ireland hospitals now stands at 158.

According to latest Public Health Agency figures, 18 people lost their lives between Wednesday and Thursday.

It is the highest rise in deaths in a 24 hour period since the outbreak began.

A further 113 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total amount of positive cases to 2,201.

Meanwhile, work on testing for Covid-19 remains ongoing.

