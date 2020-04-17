Eileen Caldwell enjoyed a 'youthful zest' for life

Tribute

Eileen Margaret Caldwell (nee Christie) BEM

31st August 1932 - 27th March 202

EILEEN was known amongst her friends as ‘Forever Young’ – a classic beauty who seemed to never age and always retaining a youthful zest for life throughout all of her wonderful life!

From being brought up on a farm in Claudy, just outside Londonderry, with her sister Mary and her two brothers Noel and Norman, Eileen had a traditional upbringing as befits that generation and, of course, attending church was de rigeur. The annual Sunday School excursion was the highlight of the calendar year.

In what appears to be fated or, some might say destined, this annual Sunday school trip was always to the cosmopolitan town of Portrush. And each time Eileen returned from the excursion she would say to her mum Edith and dad Gilbert Christie: ‘I wish I wish I could live in Portrush!’

So it was rather fortuitous, then, that Eileen met and married Edward John Noman Caldwell from Londonderry.

Again, fate intervened. After they were married a few years later in 1963, Edward’s employers, Burns & Laird, a shipping company, offered him a promotional transfer to Portrush!

Dear Eileen thought all her dreams had come true. She had got her wish to live in Portrush - at last!

Eileen blossomed in Portrush and she became who she was meant to be: not only a fantastic mum to her three daughters Linda, Patricia and Edwina but also a fabulous mum-in-law to Robert, Tod and Alan and a grandmother to Neil, Laura, Emma, Kiera and Ryan.

Eileen immersed herself in the community through the WI (president nine times), the Portrush Music Society, the Riada WI area choir, and the U3A choir (she had a fabulous singing voice and wanted to be like her idol, Doris Day).

She was also an active member (treasurer) of the Portrush Hospice Support group and a volunteer at the Coleraine Hospice shop.

She was a loyal member of the Portrush Presbyterian Church, the Church choir and the PW.

For the past 56 years Eileen became a respected, loved and greatly admired Portrush resident – her wish had been granted!

Eileen also enjoyed a great career in administration in the Coleraine Health Service.

Although great sadness touched Eileen with the loss of her wonderful husband Edward 15 years ago, she said her charity work and the closeness of her family and great friends and the compassion to help others gave her great solace to move forward with life on her own. This she did with immense courage and always with a smile.

Just over three years ago, Eileen’s dedication to her charity work was acknowledged when she was honoured by Her Majesty the Queen and she received the BEM award for charitable services. She was deeply moved by being honoured for this award yet always remained humble. She especially liked it, though, if you remembered to put it on the envelope when sending her cards.

So how did we, her family, the residents of Portrush and all her many varied friends get sooo lucky to have Eileen in our lives?

Dearest Eileen lived a life on purpose, a truly purposeful life; she was a ray of sunshine and great happiness, enriching the lives of all who met her.

Finally, as we all know, wishes do and can come true: just look what happened to the fabulous Eileen!