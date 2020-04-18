Coronavirus hits bum note with out of work musicians

CORONAVIRUS and its after effects will be felt for a long time, long after the lockdown has ended and we are free to resume our lives.

We will all be left counting the cost, readjusting to a new landscape where things we once took for granted may no longer be present.

That is certainly true of one group of people in society for whom the current crisis is proving particularly difficult - artists and musicians.

With premises shut and no-one allowed out, a major source of their income has dried up, almost overnight.

They also, in many cases, lack the support that workers in other businesses can fall back on.

One for whom this has suddenly become a reality is Coleraine born singer-songwriter Anthony Toner, who has just released his 11th CD, entitled ‘Ghost Notes.’

Unable to promote the new record by way of traditional means, including gigs, it’s an uncertain time for Anthony and many of his ilk.

I caught up with him recently to gauge how precarious the situation is for those in the music industry and I began by asking him - just how bad are things...?

ANTHONY TONER: It’s little short of catastrophic. To have your income stream just vanish for an extended period with very little warning is a cruel blow, for musicians at every level.

DM: Presumably, no gigs means no money?

AT: The hope is always that if you write songs, the songs will continue to make money in any situation. That may be true for internationally-known artists, but for artists at my level that’s not the case. You have to keep playing live, and for me that’s the bedrock of my income from music.

At present, the hope is that the ‘lost’ gigs will be postponed, rather than cancelled – we hope we can make some of these shows happen later in the year. Although how that will happen, I’m not sure. I somehow can’t believe musicians will come back in the autumn and winter and have twice the amount of work.

Some of those shows have vanished completely. I personally don’t feel any anger about it - for every gig I have lost, the venue or the promoter or the festival will have lost that income stream, too.

This is a blow to the whole musical community - the players, the promoters, the venues, the staff.

DM: How can musicians survive in the current climate?

AT: It was already a touch-and-go situation for musicians who release their own music, to be fair. With music now having an increasingly online presence and fewer people buying CDs, the income from releasing recorded music has already been hugely reduced in the last five or six years. My response to that has always been to go out and play, and sell CDs at the gigs. For the moment that has gone too.

So I’m trying my best to sell the new album (and the back catalogue) via mail order, trying to get as many online listeners as possible through Spotify, Google Play, etc, and trying to stay connected to my audience, for the time when we can all get back out to play.

A lot of musicians have been doing online gigs, some free, some paid for. I haven’t done anything like that yet. I’m not ruling it out. I’ve been asked to film a couple of things at home, to be put online, but I haven’t set up an actual live show yet.

It could be worse - at least there’s a chance some of my shows might get re-scheduled. For years I played regular weekend gigs in the wine bars and lounges on the north coast and, to be honest, it’s working musicians like that I feel for. That work is absolutely gone – when they start back to those gigs (hopefully) in the autumn, those bars and hotels won’t be giving the musicians extra Wednesday and Thursday night gigs to make up the slack.

DM: What help is available?

AT: There are a number of funds that have been opened. Obviously the government is urging self-employed musicians to apply for Universal Credit, or to apply for the self-employed fund that will pay out in June – that’s something I’m going to apply for. For those in more urgent and immediate need, Help Musicians has a fund and I believe the Musicians Union also has an emergency fund. I’m not sure how easy or hard it is to get at that cash, though.

DM: What does the future hold the longer this goes on?

AT: Well, if it continues let’s say, into the autumn, the ‘window’ for re-scheduling spring concerts will inevitably close, the venues will write the shows off, and we’ll have to start with a clean slate. I worry that we’ll come back from this and find the landscape changed completely.

Maybe some people will have got used to staying at home, listening to music online, and it will be another nail in the coffin of the physical CD. But there’s still something about the experience of live music - I’m hopeful that people will still enjoy the feeling of being at a concert.

DM: How frustrating is it for you that you can't get out to promote your recently released CD?

AT: That’s been the galling thing about it all. I didn’t have an enormous tour planned, to be honest, but I had a few significant small venue shows where I knew I would have picked up sales. And gigs with the Ronnie Greer Blues Band, too, where I would often sell some of my own CDs after the show.

But it’s okay – I’m hoping that will still happen when all this is over, and the mail order sales have been pretty steady. Not overwhelming, but pleasantly steady.

DM: What will it be like when this is all over and musicians are given green light to get back to playing live?

AT: I predict we’ll have a strange, ragged starting line for the return of all of this. I notice a lot of significant tours – David Gray, for example - have been postponed for exactly a year, to get past the confusion of the ‘will we? won’t we?’ period. Venues, musicians and punters will all be nervous about when it will be safe to congregate. I’m an optimist and I also predict that it will be a wonderful experience – audiences full of gratitude and relief. And we’ll all be different people on the other side of this, too. Survivors.

DM: If you could play a gig anywhere in the world when this is all over - where would it be?

AT: Wow, that’s a great question. Anywhere in the world, eh? I can dream… but my audience has always been primarily a Northern Ireland following, so it would have to be here. And we have some lovely venues – and audiences. I grew up in Coleraine, and I have a very strong connection with Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart, so maybe there. Their lovely piano is featured on the new album, so that might be appropriate.

* Anthony Toner’s new CD ‘Ghost Notes' is out now.