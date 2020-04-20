Ballymena livestock market set to re-open for sales under strict conditions

BALLYMENA Livestock Mart has announced that sales will re-commence from Wednesday, 29th April with a sale of Spring Lambs, Hoggets and Fat Ewes.

Thursday 30th April will see a sale of Fat Cows and Clean Beef followed by a sale of Weanlings & Dropped Calves on Friday 1st May.

Numbers for all sales will be strictly limited and sellers must pre book their stock with the mart office before arriving at the mart.

Bookings will be taken on a first come first served basis. Stock will be dropped off and sold conditionally with sellers advised of the sale price shortly after they are sold. Sellers are not permitted into the sale ring or office.

Notice to Purchasers – The number of buyers will be strictly limited to allow for social distancing in the sale ring therefore purchasers must pre register if they wish to attend the sale.

For those customers who do not wish to attend it is intended that online live bidding will be available for some sales. Sellers will also be able to view sales online via our website ballymenalivestockmarket.com. Further details are available from the mart office.

Sellers and buyers should contact the market as soon as possible on:- Tel. 02825633470