THE Department of Health has this afternoon announced that 10 more people have sadly lost their lives to Covid-19.

This brings the total number of deaths to 309 since the start of the outbreak.

According to the Department's website, some 3374 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with 66 testing positive in their most recent figures.

Testing is also being carried out at the SSE Arena in Belfast, City of Derry Rugby Club and Craigavon MOT Centre.