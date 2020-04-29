Household Recycling Centres set to re-open

A BOOKING system will operate when Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) reopen on Monday May 4, The Chronicle can reveal.

HRCs will be open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 3.30pm and accept excess waste that would normally go into your black bin only. To visit a HRC it will be necessary to book a slot in advance for a particular facility.

Bookings can be made by calling the relevant number between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily Monday to Friday.

Please note – booking lines will open on Thursday April 30 at 9.30am.

Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady – 07925 358 326

Castlerock, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart – 07925 358 327

Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Crosstagherty – 07925 358 328

Should you miss your allocated slot it will be necessary to re-book an alternative time.

"Strict measures will be in place to ensure that social distancing rules are complied with," said a council spokesperson.

"Staff will control access to facilities and limit the number of cars on site at any one time. No vans or trailers will be allowed.

"In light of the temporary arrangements, householders are asked to be patient and respectful to site staff. Any abusive behaviour towards staff will not be tolerated.

"Householders will be required to offload their own waste to maintain social distancing.

"Householders should continue to recycle/dispose of as much waste as possible in their bins at home, and if circumstances allow, store excess waste in a shed or garage.

"No waste from commercial sources will be accepted. Businesses that require the uplift of waste can avail of the council’s commercial waste collection service. Please contact 028 7034 7034 to arrange a collection.

"The opening of Household Recycling Centres will be kept under review whilst social distancing restrictions are in place.

"Thank you in advance for your co-operation and understanding."

The re-opening came after Environment Minister Edwin Poots paved the way by issuing guidance to councils.

“I recognise the vital importance that the waste sector plays in safeguarding public health, protecting the environment and servicing the economy,” said the minister.

“Waste and recycling services are critical public services and should be maintained as far as possible in order to protect the health of the Northern Ireland public from a build-up of waste; safeguard the important flow of materials, such as for food packaging; and deliver a low carbon circular economy agenda."