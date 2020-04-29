Police concern over missing person

POLICE and the family of 59-year-old Stephen Wilson are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.



Stephen was reported missing on 22 April.

He is from the Bangor area, but has been known to travel throughout the country, often frequenting Ballymena, Portrush and Coleraine.



He is described as being of slim build and approximately 5’ 3” in height.



Officers are appealing to anyone who knows of Stephen’s whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 599 of 22/04/20.