Tributes paid to John Dallat

THE leader of the SDLP has led tributes to long-standing Assembly member John Dallat who has died at the age of 73.

Colum Eastwood said Mr Dallat, the first nationalist mayor in the former Coleraine Borough Council in 2001-02, had 'lived and breathed to help others.'

John Dallat grew up in Kilrea and worked as a teacher before being elected to the Assembly in 1998 to represent East Londonderry. Before that, he was a long serving member of Coleraine Borough Council.

"John entered public life at a time and in a place when it was difficult to be an SDLP representative," said Mr Eastwood.

"I know that, despite his tough exterior, he was often hurt when the hand of friendship he extended across the sectarian divide in the late 1970s and early 1980s on Coleraine Council wasn't always accepted.

"But it never stopped him trying and only strengthened his lifelong resolve to oppose violence and its supporters."

Mr Dallat served as deputy speaker of the NI Assembly from 2007 until 2016 before retiring briefly in May of that year.

However, he re-entered political life when a snap election was called just eight months later and duly regained the East Londonderry seat.

He had been diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent cancer treatment while continuing in his role as an Assembly member.

John Dallat is survived by his wife Anne, his three children and eight grandchildren.

"John's family meant everything to him," added Mr Eastwood.

"We're thinking of them at this difficult time and I hope they are comforted by the knowledge that he made an immeasurable difference."