Coronavirus: four further deaths in NI

FOUR further deaths due to Covid-19 have been announced today (Thursday).

This brings the total number of deaths reported to 422.

On their daily dashboard facility update, the Department of Health said two of those deaths were reported and occurred in the last 24 hours.

Belfast remains the council area with the largest number of deaths (128) while there have been 29 reported deaths in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

According to the Department's dashboard, to date there have been 75 confirmed Covid-19 care home outbreaks.

A detailed breakdown of the figures can be viewed on the Department of Health's website.

