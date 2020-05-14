Memories buried among Blackthorn Inn rubble

ANOTHER of Coleraine's long established bars has gone with the demolition of The Blackthorn Inn at Newmarket Street.

Once one of the town's busiest public houses under the ownership of Danny and Marlene McCook, it went under the bulldozer on Wednesday.

And with it went memories of a different era, of a time when farmers from the nearby market would conclude a deal with a spit and a handshake in the Blackthorn or Pullman Bar.

Many a relationship started in The Blackthorn while the Saturday afternoon music sessions were legendary, featuring the late great Henry McCullough on many occasions.

The premises underwent many changes down through the years but, for a particular generation, The Blackthorn Inn will retain a special place in their memories - and their hearts.

The Chronicle will take a look back at the history of The Blackthorn Inn in Tuesday's paper so if you have any old pics or recollections please send them to us at sport@thechronicle.uk.com or via our facebook page.