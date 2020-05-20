Golfers back in the swing of things

GOLF made a welcome return on Wednesday morning as the partial relaxation of some of the lockdown measures imposed in the wake of coronavirus continued.

Local golf clubs were busy from early on as members returned to the fairways following an absence of several months.

Earlier in the week, First Minister Arlene Foster deemed golf courses to be 'sufficiently low-risk' to allow them to reopen.

"Golf clubs will be relieved players will be returning to their fairways," she said on Monday.

A return to action represents good news for clubs across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council region.

They might have anticipated a bumper year in the wake of Royal Portrush's successful hosting of The 148th Open last summer but, instead, have been left to pick up the pieces following the global pandemic.

A number of restrictions remain in place for now - only members will be allowed to play, for example - but Wednesday's development is a step in the right direction.