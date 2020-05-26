Households to receive rates bills
LAND & Property Services (LPS) is issuing household rate bills this week.
To help households during Covid-19, the issuing of domestic rate bills was deferred and the Executive agreed to freeze the element of the rate bill which it sets.
Over £680million was collected in household rates in 2019/20 and invested in vital public services such as healthcare, education and roads, as well as helping to fund essential council services.
A wide range of reliefs and entitlements are available including: support for those entitled to Universal Credit, for people on a low income and for pensioners who live on their own. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates.
Land & Property Services is encouraging anyone having difficulty paying to contact them on 0300 200 7801 or by email at rating@lpsni.gov.uk for advice on payment arrangements and the range of support available.
The bill will set out the amount due for 2020/21, details of any rate relief which applies to your account and any debt from previous years that has not been paid.
There are a number of ways to pay your rate bill:
If you think the information on your bill is incorrect or if you have not received a bill please contact Land & Property Services.