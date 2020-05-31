Remember to socially distance

Portrush East Strand, proving popular during the good weather.

VISITORS to the north coast are again being advised to adhere to social distancing guidelines as the warm weather continues.

Resorts across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have reportedly been busy in recent days as people make the most of the sunshine.

However, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has reminded everyone to be mindful of current guidance.

"I understand that as time goes on, and with the current spell of good weather, some people may be tempted to get out and about and make the most of the sunshine," said ACC Todd.

"However, as a police service, our key role is to support our public health colleagues and the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure we all play our part in stopping the spread of the virus and help save lives.

"We will be increasing our patrols, particularly around beauty spots, resorts and transport hubs, focusing on the issues of crowds gathering in breach of Regulation 6 of the Health Protection Regulations, alcohol consumption in designated public places and road safety - particularly speeding and drink driving," he added.

