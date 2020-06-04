Kilrea Utd thanks public for support

Local junior football club raises money to pay fine in less than 24 hours

Kilrea Utd thanks public for support

Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley, a former Kilrea Utd player, helped spearhead fundraising for the Coleraine and District League club.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE and District League club facing extinction after being hit with a hefty fine by FIFA has earned a reprieve - after local people rallied to raise the money.

Kilrea Utd FC were fined 10,000 CHF (Swiss Francs) by the sport's governing body following an eligibility dispute over teenage player Pierce Worrall-Hill.

The incident dates back to the 2018/19 season but the fine was only imposed in May of this year. Because the fine was under 15,000 CHF it could not be appealed.

Club officials held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue before setting up a fundraising page online.

Within hours, local people began contributing to the page. So much so, that by Thursday morning the club had raised the required amount - £8,500.

The response prompted Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley, a former Kilrea Utd player who had led calls for the public's support, to thank everyone who had rallied around the club.

"Target raised and more. Thank you to everyone who donated no matter how big or small. The rest of the money will no doubt be given to a charity of the clubs choice. Once again thank to everyone who got involved," he said in a tweet.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130