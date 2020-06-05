Secretary of State visits Armstrong Medical

Secretary of State visits Armstrong Medical

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis at Armstrong Medical in Coleraine.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

SECRETARY of State Brandon Lewis was a welcome visitor to Armstrong Medical on Thursday.

The minister visited the Coleraine factory to see for himself the work being carried out by staff in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

Armstrong Medical, which manufactures vital pieces of healthcare equipment, has taken on extra staff to cope with demand in recent months.

To read full story, pick up a copy of Tuesday's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130