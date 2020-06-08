Council to appoint new mayor

Fielding in the frame

Council to appoint new mayor
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is set to appoint a new Mayor tonight (Monday).

It's the DUP's turn to nominate one of its members, and the Chronicle understands the smart money is on Portstewart representative, Mark Fielding.

If the speculation is confirmed, Cllr Fielding will take over from Sinn Féin's Sean Bateson at Monday's council AGM

The DUP passed over the opportunity to nominate a mayor last year, so their candidate would be in place for Northern Ireland's 100th anniversary celebrations in May 2021.

For full details see this week's Chronicle, out tomorrow.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130