Large and respectful turnout for Kitty Neeson funeral

THERE was a large and respectful turnout - with observance of social distancing regulations - at the funeral of Kitty Neeson in Ballymena today.

The mother of Hollywood star Liam passed away on Saturday. She was 94.

Around 150 people stood as the cortege passed in sympathy with the Neeson family.

Liam Neeson, a freeman of Ballymena, was unable to be present.

Mrs Neeson had worked as a school cook while her husband Barney (Bernard) who died in 1998 had worked as a school caretaker.