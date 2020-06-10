Man suffers leg injury in cliff fall

A SPOKESPERSON for Coleraine Coastguard has praised the 'great teamwork' of the emergency services following an incident in Portstewart on Wednesday evening.

Coastuard teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle were tasked to the Port-na-Happle area of the resort after the alarm was raised shortly after 8pm.

"At 20:20 Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams were tasked to reports of a person fallen from a cliff at Portstewart," explained a Coastguard spokesperson.

"The casualty had sustained a lower leg injury.

"With assistance from Portrush RNLI, the casualty was extracted using Coastguard water rescue equipment and handed into care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service while the PSNI helped to keep back the large crowd of onlookers who were gathering.

"This was great teamwork by all the emergency services," added the spokesperson.