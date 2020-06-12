White Rocks beach stars in new Disney movie

A NEW Disney movie, part filmed on the north coast, is available on Disney Plus from Friday.

'Artemis Fowl,' a 2020 American science fantasy adventure film based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Eoin Colfer, is directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay written by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl.

The film stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Dame Judi Dench.

It details the adventures of Artemis Fowl II, a 12-year-old Irish prodigy who teams up with his faithful servant, a dwarf, and a fairy in order to rescue his father, Artemis Fowl I, who has been kidnapped by a gang of fairies looking to reclaim an item the Fowl family has stolen.

Originally intended to be launched as a franchise by Miramax in 2001, the film languished in development hell with several writers and directors attached until Walt Disney Pictures acquired the rights in 2013.

Branagh was hired in September 2015 and much of the cast joined in 2017. Filming began in March 2018, taking place around Europe.

Portrush was chosen as one of a number of locations for the movie and filming took place in the vicinity of White Rocks beach over four days in June 2018.

A number of scenes were also shot on the A2 between the Royal Court Hotel and Dunluce Castle and in Magheracross viewing point.