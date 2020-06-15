Pubs, restaurants and hotels to open from July 3

PUBS, restaurants and hotels are to open in Northern Ireland at the start of July in a major stride out of lockdown.

Ministers in the Stormont Executive agreed to the move at a meeting on Monday.

From June 26, caravan parks, camp sites and self-contained tourist accommodation will be able to reopen.

A week later on July 3, hotels, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, pubs and bars will be able to welcome customers back.

Pubs and bars opening on that date will have to primarily function as restaurants and offer substantial meals.

Hotel leisure and spa facilities will have to remain closed on July 3.

No decision has been made by the executive on whether to reduce the social distancing measure in Northern Ireland from two metres to one - a move the hospitality sector has been demanding.

Ministers are giving consideration to reviewing the measure.

Northern Ireland again recorded no further coronavirus deaths on Monday, the sixth occasion in the last 10 days.

The Covid-19 death total recorded by the Department of Health in the region remains at 541.

"This is a good day for the Northern Ireland economy," said Stormont Minister Diane Dodds.

"It's a good day for tourism and hospitality in particular, a sector that has been incredibly hard hit by the lockdown after the pandemic.

"So good news for the sector in general."

Earlier, First Minister Arlene Foster said the successful suppression of Covid-19 in the region had enabled the fast-tracking of the reopening of the hospitality sector.

Only hotels had previously had an indicative opening date - July 20 - with other hospitality outlets having been unclear when they could potentially start trading again.

The proposals to allow hospitality businesses to open on July 3, and caravan parks a week earlier, were contained in a paper tabled before the executive by Mrs Dodds.