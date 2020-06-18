New guidance paves the way for a return to school

NEW directives issued by Education Minister Peter Weir could see pupils return to school by the end of the summer.

On a busy day for the NI Executive, the Minister suggested that social distancing of one metre as opposed to two metres was 'safe and appropriate' for children and young people.

Guidance sent to school principals by Peter Weir included a date of August 17 for reopening of schools and how schools might operate once opened.

The minister said the Public Health Agency (PHA) and Chief Medical Officer had reviewed the situation.

It's believed that the new term will start for P7, Year 12 and Year 14 pupils on August 24, with schools opening a week earlier in preparation.

It was also announced on Thursday that hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons will be able to reopen on July 6, with places of worship allowed to provisionally open on a wider basis from June 29.

In addition, Health Minister Robin Swann said that from July 31, subject to the rate of community transmission continuing to be low, people will no longer need to shield but should, instead, take particular care when out and about - and strictly maintain social distancing.

First Minister Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland's R-number - which monitors the rate of infection of the virus - was between 0.6 and 0.9, which had allowed the executive to agree to lift a series of restrictions.

"It's important that when we can move we do, we spend a lot of time listening to the advice but it's right when we can lift them, we do," she added.

Finally, the Executive has reached agreement allowing for the coninuation of free school meal payments over the summer.