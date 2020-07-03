Vehicles of 'historic interest' exempt from MOT testing

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed she will bring forward legislation to exempt private vehicles of historic interest from annual MOT testing.

The change will apply to cars constructed or first registered more than 40 years ago and will align Northern Ireland legislation with that in GB.

Minister Mallon said: “I have given careful consideration to the results of a public consultation my Department ran last year and have listened to the views of elected representatives and those in our community who have a keen interest in vehicles of historic interest. I also wish to put on record my thanks to the Committee for Infrastructure for signalling its support for my decision.

“It is also important that owners and drivers of all vehicles are reminded that they are responsible under the law for the roadworthiness of their vehicle at all times.

“I am pleased to announce that my officials have commenced the legislative process to enable this change to take place. Helping Northern Ireland’s recovery against Covid-19 must be my priority at this time, however, I hope to put the amended legislation before the Assembly as soon as is possible in the current circumstances."