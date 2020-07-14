Council to recognise teenagers' heroics

Council to recognise teenagers' heroics

Michael Quinn, Josh Snell , Shane McKenna and Niall Óg McGuigan (inset) rescued a father andhis two children at Whitepark Bay.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has agreed to recognise the bravery of four teenagers involved in the rescue of a father and two young children from Whitepark Bay.

Sixteen-year-old Cushendall lads Michael Quinn, Josh Snell , Shane McKenna and Niall Óg McGuigan, were on the beach on June 25, when they saw the young family in trouble.

All four are members of Ruairi Og GAA club in the town.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors voted unanimously to mark the act of heroism following a notice of motion tabled by Cushendall member Oliver McMullan.

“I think that with all the bad press the youth gets, we have a good news story here. And we should be recognising their achievement and their bravery,” said Cllr McMullan.

Full story in Tuesday's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Dungiven man wins £1m on scratchcard

Shawn Keeley (26) from Dungiven celebrates becoming Northern Ireland’s latest National Lottery millionaire - after winning a massive £1,000,000 on a National Lottery Scratchcard.

Dungiven man wins £1m on scratchcard

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130