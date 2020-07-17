Club pays tribute to popular member

THE town of Portstewart came to a standstill on Thursday for the funeral of Michael McQuillan.

A popular member of the local Eoghan Rua GAA club, Michael died suddenly last weekend, aged 23.

Family, friends and club colleagues, wearing club colours, lined the entrance to the Star of the Sea church at The Crescent for the requiem mass.

"'Smicko' took a fierce pride in Eoghan Rua," the club said in a post on social media.

"He was a passionate hurler, playing his part in the club's recennt hurling campaigns in Ulster and the All Ireland series.

"Michael will be sorely missed by his friends and his club mates."

Mr McQuillan is survived by his parents Margaret and Paul and his brother Joseph.