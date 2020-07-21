Minister announces re-opening of the Sports Hardship Fund

COMMUNITIES Minister Carál Ní Chuilín announced today the re-opening of the Sports Hardship Fund to help sports clubs deal with the financial impact of Covid-19.

The Sports Hardship Fund initially opened on 14 April and has provided support totalling £1.245million to help over 600 sports clubs maintain facilities during the lockdown.

Minister Ní Chuilín said: “The sports sector has played a crucial role to support our communities during the Covid-19 lockdown period, and they will continue to play a vital role as communities start to resume daily activities. It is important that we support the sector now, so that they can be ready to welcome sport back into people’s lives.

“I was delighted to be able to secure a further £2million to help the sector deal with the impact of lockdown restrictions. This re-opening of this fund will help those clubs who were unable to apply during the initial funding round and will also help clubs to deal with the social distancing and PPE measures they now have to put in place.”

The Sports Hardship Fund will re-open via the Sport NI website on 21 July and clubs will be able to submit applications for support. More details can be found at: www.sportni.net/funding/our-funding-programmes/sports-hardship-fund-2/