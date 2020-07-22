Moy Park responds on Covid claims

Moy Park have issued a statement after widespread social media comments on covid infections at their Ballymena facility.

A spokesperson for Moy Park said:

“We have been informed that a very small number of our employees in the Ballymena site have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals affected have been self-isolating on full pay in line with our COVID sick pay scheme and we are in contact with them to ensure they have the support they require. We continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and other government agencies, following their advice and protocols.

“As Coronavirus has spread across the communities in which we live, we are doing all that we can to help keep the virus out of our facilities and help prevent its spread. Staff safety is our number one priority and we continue to strictly follow all safeguarding procedures across our sites, such as enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, thermal temperature scanning, Perspex screens, additional PPE and social distancing measures.”