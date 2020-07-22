Capital gains for tourism industry

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds and Agriculture Minster Edwin Poots have officially launched a new Tourism NI programme designed to help tourism experience providers enhance their websites, with capital grants available of up to £40,000.

The new programme is aimed at supporting businesses providing tourism experiences to market and sell their services online.

Speaking on the day of the launch, Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: “Online promotion and bookability were increasingly becoming a prerequisite prior to the Covid-19 pandemic; however as a result of restrictions brought in to safeguard people, the use of digital channels to promote organisations has now become more of a core requirement in the tourism industry.

“The Website Development Programme is open to tourism experience providers and attractions and will help to provide technical advice to enhance websites and produce a website development plan. The fund also allows for up to 80% funding towards eligible costs of implementing those plans, with the maximum amount of grant funding available for any one project of £40,000.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots added: “With its natural beauty, heritage sites, tourism experiences and visitor destinations Northern Ireland’s rural areas have much to offer visitors and tourists.

"We do, however, need to make sure people are aware of what is out there, and online marketing helps to showcase the many and varied tourism businesses in rural settings and enhanced online capabilities will allow tourist providers to take bookings instantaneously which is what tourists want.

“This programme will also help businesses to make the most of their online presence - enhancing systems and offering new tools to help to improve their business. This programme will provide new confidence and trust in the sector to enable it to grow stronger and better with sustainability at its core.”

Commenting on the programme, Tourism NI’s Director of Product Development, Rosemarie McHugh, said: “We are delighted to launch a new website development programme at a critical period for many tourism businesses across Northern Ireland.

"The programme will help create positive first impressions and an improved booking experience, in line with the new Northern Ireland - Embrace A Giant Spirit experience brand.

“The fund will cover a wide range of support to improve digital presence and help deliver increased bookings and revenue for tourism businesses."

For full details of eligibility criteria and how to apply for the scheme visit https://tourismni.com/capitalfunding/

Closing date for applications is August 21 at 3pm.