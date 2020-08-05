Funeral takes place of John Hume

THE First and Deputy First Ministers were among mourners who attended the funeral mass of former SDLP leader John Hume in his native Derry on Wednesday lunchtime.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill were joined in St. Eugene's Cathedral by the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin and the Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, there were limited numbers at the funeral mass, with about 100 people - mostly close family and friends - inside the church.

Small numbers of people gathered outside the church to pay their respects to a man generally regarded as one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Hume, a former Foyle MP and MEP, as well as a Nobel Prize laureate, died on Monday aged 83.

The Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, presided at the mass and began by reading out a number of messages, including from the former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, and the Dalai Lama.

The congregtation also heard from John Hume's son, John, who paid a heart-warming tribute to his father, and Fr Paul Farren.

He said that John Hume had given 'dignity and life to so many people' and that he never lost faith in his belief that peace was the only way.

As Mr Hume's coffin was taken from the chuch to his final resting place, his good friend Phil Coulter played a moving version of 'The Town I Loved so Well,' a song synonymous with both men and one reflective of the pride John Hume felt for his native city.