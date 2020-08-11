Galgorm linked with Irish Open

THERE is growing speculation that the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort will host this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Reports emerged on Tuesday morning claiming that the Ballymena course will stage the tournament in September.

It is being claimed that the European Tour event will take place from September 24-27, just three weeks after the NI Open at the same venue.

This year's Irish Open was originally scheduled for Mount Juliet in Kilkenny in May but fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Government's Covid-19 restrictions means the event now looks set to be played in Northern Ireland.

The venue would enable competitors to travel from the US Open to play at Galgorm without having to quarantine.

Tournament organisers will be optimistic that Irish major winners Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry would return to the Emerald Isle for their national open.

In December, McDowell was announced as the Irish Open's tournament host for 2020 and 2021.