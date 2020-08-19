McDonalds employee tests positive for Covid-19

McDonalds employee tests positive for Covid-19

McDonalds in Coleraine, currently closed for a deep clean.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MCDONALDS restaurant in Coleraine is undergoing a deep clean after it was confirmed that a member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

A sign outside the entrance to the Riverside restaurant on Wednesday said management apologised for the closure.

“One employee from McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19," said a McDonalds spokesperson.

"This morning, as a precautionary measure, the restaurant temporarily closed and will be deep cleaned by an external cleaning company this evening.

"We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser," the spokesperson added.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130