Showgrounds set to stage Doherty Cup final

THEY thought it would never happen but this evening (Thursday) the Doherty Cup final takes place at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Months after the showpiece final was shelved because of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown, the finalists get their chance to run out on the hallowed turf.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Carnalridge PS Portrush, are back again, having shown tremendous resilience to overcome the disappointment of 12 months ago.

Standing in the way of what would be an historic victory for the seasiders is Millburn PS, Coleraine, one of the comeptition’s most successful schools.

They, too, have come through some tough games on their way to the decider.

“We are so excited to actually be able to play the final,” says Carnalridge captain Tiernan Andrews-Fryer.

“We know that we are up against an amazing team in Millburn , but we have a good team too.

“We are determined and full of energy and will give it everything on the pitch.”

Millburn PS coach Ruari McClean says his young charges, too, are looking forward to the occasion.

“The boys have got stronger as the season has developed and this is a group of players who certainly deserve their big night at The Showgrounds as a reward for all of their efforts this season,” he said.



