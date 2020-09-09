Blooming marvellous

Blooming marvellous

Wildflowers in bloom at Anderson Park in Coleraine.​

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

STUNNING wildflower displays which support our native pollinators are blooming across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, thanks to a new approach to planting and the Don’t Mow Let It Grow initiative.

“Members of the public have been very complimentary about what we have achieved and I would like to thank all those who have taken the time to contact us about this," said the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Mark Fielding.

"Their positive feedback is an endorsement for our Estates staff and it is great to see their efforts recognised.”

To find out more go to www.dontmowletitgrow.com, follow Don’t Mow Let It Grow on Facebook or pick upa copy of Tuesday's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130