Blooming marvellous

STUNNING wildflower displays which support our native pollinators are blooming across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, thanks to a new approach to planting and the Don’t Mow Let It Grow initiative.

“Members of the public have been very complimentary about what we have achieved and I would like to thank all those who have taken the time to contact us about this," said the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Mark Fielding.

"Their positive feedback is an endorsement for our Estates staff and it is great to see their efforts recognised.”

To find out more go to www.dontmowletitgrow.com, follow Don’t Mow Let It Grow on Facebook or pick upa copy of Tuesday's Chronicle.