New Jobs & Skills page launched on nidirect

THE Department for Communities and Department for the Economy have launched a new Jobs & Skills campaign page on nidirect as part of the response to COVID-19.

The departments have been working collaboratively on developing employability, skills and training responses to address the economic and labour market impact on people caused by the pandemic and this new page brings together all relevant information and services in a single, easy to navigate location. The new Jobs & Skills campaign page can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/jobs-and-skills.

The services promoted on the campaign page include;

Job Search - this links to DfC's JobCentre OnLine (JCOL)

Finding a Job - advice on making the most of job searching

Careers - information and advice on career options

Unclaimed Benefits - this links to DfC's Make the Call campaign

Applying for Jobs - includes advice on CVs, job applications & interviews

Learn & Train - information on education, skills, training and Apprenticeships

Extra help with getting into work - information on support available including benefit advice, financial support and DfC's work schemes

Redundancy - information on rights, redundancy pay and how to cope with redundancy

Further products will be added to the page as they are developed.

Welcoming the new page, Communities Minister Caral Ni­ Chuilin said: "This terrible pandemic has meant that higher numbers of people are requiring assistance to get back into employment. With staff numbers in offices reduced and face to face interactions restricted, the pressures on front line services are significant.

"Providing self-service on-line assistance is key to dealing with the increased demands both departments face and it was considered vital to improve the accessibility and navigability of online support. By bringing together in one place all the advice, assistance and support people need to help them find employment, it;s hoped this new page will assist those most in need during these very challenging times."

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said: "This new page will help people to access the information they need to make the decisions that are right for them. In addition to opportunities to learn and train, you can also find details on how to contact one of my Department's professionally qualified Careers Advisers online who can offer free and impartial advice on employment, education and training opportunities.

"The need to take sound advice and making informed decisions is vitally important to effective career planning, especially at this time as our economy works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."