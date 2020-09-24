Postal vans targeted in overnight attack

POLICE are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a number of postal vehicles in Coleraine.

It was reported that damage was caused to seven vans at commercial premises in the New Row depot overnight between the hours of 6pm on Wednesday September 23 and 4am this morning, Thursday September 24.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 222 of 24/09/20.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.