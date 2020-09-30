Another arrest in murder probe

Detectives investigating the death of a man in a flat in the Crebilly Road, Ballymena have arrested a 33 year old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Earlier, police reported:-

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena.

A 29 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "I would ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area of Crebilly Road between 12 mid-day on Tuesday, 29 September and 1.00am this morning, Wednesday, 30 September to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 52 30/09/20. Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.