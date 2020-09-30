Temporary closure on Coleraine railway line

THERE is a temporary closure on the Derry/Londonderry to Coleraine railway line this Sunday (October 4).

Bus substitutions will be in operation between Coleraine and Castlerock and between Coleraine and Derry/Londonderry.

The buses will call at Limavady Bus Station to facilitate Bellarena passengers.

Trains to Portrush will operate as normal.

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using Translink’s journey planner, or our website: www.translink.co.uk.