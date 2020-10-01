Former Coleraine defender Robbie Brunton (47) passes away after illness

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Coleraine footballer Robbie Brunton who has died, aged 47.

The popular defender played for the Bannsiders in the 1996-97 during a lengthy career.

The Dubliner, who played his schoolboy football with Belvedere, joined Sligo Rovers in 1994 after a stint with Stoke City and had a proud career on both sides of the border, lining out for Sligo (1994-96), Coleraine (1996-97), Derry City (1997-98), Bohemians (1998-2000), Kilkenny City (2000/01), Monaghan United (2001/02), Dundalk (2002-03), Newry Town (2003-04) and Crusaders (2004-05).

He played European football for Sligo, Coleraine and Dundalk, appeared in an FAI Cup final with Bohemians and played a key role in Bohs and Coleraine winning relegation battles. He had been a regular attendee at Bohemians games in recent seasons but had been fighting a battle with cancer for the last year.

"So sad to hear this morning the passing of our former management committee member Robbie Brunton. Robbie had a distinguished playing career. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Celine and his family and friends. RIP Robbie," the PFAI said on Twitter.

"We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of our much-loved former player Robbie Brunton at the age of just 47. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Celine, and sons Ryan and Darragh, both of whom are Junior Gypsies and attended games with their father," read a Bohs statement on Twitter.