Cushendun hosts second in Elements series of talks

IT'S time to book for the third in the Elements series of environmental talks in Cushendun next week.

Entomologist Cliff Henry will be the guest at the Old Church Centre on Tuesday October 6 at 7pm with a talk entitled ‘Air - What flying creatures are telling us about climate change and light pollution.'

National Trust North Coast Area Ranger at the Giant’s Causeway since 2010, Cliff has also worked as a research scientist with University of Ulster and National University of Ireland, and for a decade as Conservation Officer with Ballymena Borough Council and Ulster Wildlife Trust at ECOS Park.



Cliff Henry, pictured here with a rare botanical find, will be the speaker on ‘Air - What flying creatures are telling us about climate change’, in the Old Church Centre next week.

If you missed either of the first two talks in the Elements series, with Patrick Casement on ‘Earth - soil quality and land use’ or Tony Traill on ‘Water - its catchment, treatment and use’, you can view them online via the Old Church Centre website at: https://theoldchurchcentre.com/archive/.



The four talks - themed around the ancient elements and making connections between global issues, local concerns and the way we live our lives - are hosted by Cushendun Building Preservation Trust.



The Old Church Centre is complying with all relevant Covid-19 regulations, so social distancing is in place, audience numbers are restricted and pre-booking is essential.

To book now for the ‘Air’ talk and to see the full programme of events this autumn at the Old Church Centre, go to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cushendunbpt/t-rxdqaj.