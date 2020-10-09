Four deaths involving Covid-19 in last week

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that four deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week, from 26th September to 2nd October. The total Covid-19 related deaths figure stands at 906.

Of this total, 488 (53.9%) took place in hospital, 356 (39.3%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 54 (6.0%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 364 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 85 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 2nd October was 583.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 437 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to 2nd October 2020, 81.5% (356) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 81 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 48.2% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 2nd October 2020 (week 39) was 328, 5 more than in week 38 and 42 more than the 5-year average of 286.

Over the last 27 weeks in total, 1,258 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 2nd October totalling 999.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of two (0.6%) of the 328 deaths registered in week 39.

This is seven less than last week (week 38) and brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 2nd October to 902.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.6%) of all deaths and 79.0% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 2nd October.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 255 (28.3%) of the 902 deaths registered in the calendar year to 2nd October.