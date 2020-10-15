Autumn Dosing Information Week at Fane Valley Stores

FANE Valley Stores will be holding an Autumn Dosing information week with expert qualified advice on sheep health & nutrition.

Elanco and Animax qualified technicians will all be attending different stores during the week and Fane Valley Stores invite all farmers following to avail of the advice available on Autumn dosing and Animal Health.

Keith Nesbitt, Manager of Fane Valley Stores Limavady, is encouraging customers new and existing to get ready for the season ahead with great advice and offers available on the day.

“It is fantastic to offer farmers advice on our product range, everything you need we have for the season ahead," he said.

The Limavady store is also capable of printing both new and replacement Livestock Identification Tags while you wait.

Fane Valley Stores also have their own range of very high-quality products that come under the Country brand that offer real financial savings to our customers.

Fane Valley Store staff have extensive agricultural product knowledge with professionally trained AMTRA qualified staff giving advice on animal health.

For more information contact your local store and please follow COVID-19 Government guidelines when visiting any store location.